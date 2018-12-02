Traders Sell Shares of Mondelez International (MDLZ) on Strength (MDLZ)

Investors sold shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on strength during trading on Friday. $44.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $226.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $181.54 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Mondelez International had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Mondelez International traded up $0.45 for the day and closed at $44.98

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 696,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,101,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,007,000 after buying an additional 1,023,512 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,531,000 after buying an additional 944,384 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

