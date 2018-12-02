Travis Perkins (TVPKF) & Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTCF) Financial Comparison

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) and Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Travis Perkins and Jewett-Cameron Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travis Perkins 0 0 0 0 N/A Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Travis Perkins and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A Jewett-Cameron Trading 5.82% 14.97% 13.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Travis Perkins and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travis Perkins $8.29 billion 0.46 $300.03 million $1.19 12.68 Jewett-Cameron Trading $53.92 million 0.57 $2.92 million N/A N/A

Travis Perkins has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Summary

Jewett-Cameron Trading beats Travis Perkins on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions. It serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands. This division also supplies kitchens and joinery products to specialist joiners, local authorities, and house builders. Its Consumer division supplies domestic building and decorative materials to DIY and trade customers. This division's brands include Wickes, Toolstations, and Tile Giant. The company's Contracts division supplies civils, heavy building materials, and drainage solutions to trade professionals and specialist contractors; ceilings, drywall, flooring, insulation, and partitioning and fire protection products; pipeline, heating, and mechanical services equipment; and air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. This division offers its products under the Keyline, Rudridge, BSS, and CCF brands. Its Plumbing & Heating division supplies plumbing, bathroom, and electric and water underfloor heating systems and associated products. This division offers its products primarily under its iflo brand name. It also supplies hand tools, power tools, workwear, and site equipment under the Scruffs, Defender, and Van Vault brands; and distributes renewables technology, as well as provides integrated solutions for low carbon construction, energy efficient buildings, and renewable energy projects. Travis Perkins plc sells its products through its stores, as well as through online. The company was formerly known as Sandell Perkins Public Limited Company and changed its name to Travis Perkins plc in October 1988. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products. It offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in North Plains, Oregon.

