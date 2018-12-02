Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $117,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22,360.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,941.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

