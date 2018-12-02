Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 44,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 191,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 46,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 48,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $866,154.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $204,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,663.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.86 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $398.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

