Trimble (TRMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trimble’s drivers include robust organic growth, contributions from acquisitions and operational efficiency. Also, Trimble's expanding product portfolio is aiding its solid organic growth. Moreover, the geographical diversity in Trimble’s agricultural business continues to strengthen its footprints in the agricultural sector. This also aids the performance of the company’s Resources and Utilities segment. However, growing competition in the industry remains a concern. Also, the company is exposed to the risk of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRMB. ValuEngine raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Trimble stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.45. Trimble has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.12 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,304.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,023.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $63,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $783,499.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,934 shares of company stock valued at $395,671. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

