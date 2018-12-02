Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,224,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Triton International worth $173,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Triton International by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 603,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 416,858 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triton International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after acquiring an additional 240,717 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,906,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,410,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Triton International Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Triton International had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

In other news, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $64,343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Global Ltd Bharti purchased 337,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,720,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

