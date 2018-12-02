Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of Triton International worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Triton International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 21.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Triton International in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.86. Triton International Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 37.41%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.82%.

In other Triton International news, Director Global Ltd Bharti purchased 337,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $11,720,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 1,850,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $64,343,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

