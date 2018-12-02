Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Receives $45.25 Average PT from Analysts

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,430.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,190,015.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,265 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

