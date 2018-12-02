Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $4.98 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,823,000 after buying an additional 536,023 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 260,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 165,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

In related news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

