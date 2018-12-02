Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 631.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,784,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 2,404,352 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 426.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 1,485,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth $6,796,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,576,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 712,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,037.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

