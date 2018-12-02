U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

PRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

PRTS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at $225,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 13.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,733,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.