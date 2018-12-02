U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,140,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,275 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.32% of U.S. Bancorp worth $271,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,431,000 after buying an additional 750,796 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 313,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.61.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

