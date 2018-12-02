Ubex (UBEX) Price Up 15.2% This Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMart. Ubex has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $981,315.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,012,932,547 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc, BitForex and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

