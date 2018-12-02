UBS Group Reiterates Overweight Rating for BOX (BOX)

UBS Group reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Sunday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.58 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 457.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $286,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,126.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 70,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,904,330. 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 162,054 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,991,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 483.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

