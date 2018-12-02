Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,579,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,150,000 after buying an additional 274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,683. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.45. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

