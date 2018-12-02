UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Holdings Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of UMB Financial worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,583,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,136,000 after buying an additional 623,116 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $20,039,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,908,000 after purchasing an additional 220,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in UMB Financial by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 271,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 189,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UMB Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 125,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $69.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

UMBF opened at $67.67 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.02 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 25.52%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other UMB Financial news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 539 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $35,029.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana H. Abraham sold 6,274 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $464,652.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,363 shares of company stock valued at $97,997 and have sold 23,333 shares valued at $1,696,114. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

