Uniper (UN01) PT Set at €28.50 by UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €28.50 ($33.14) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale set a €26.20 ($30.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.64 ($27.49).

Shares of UN01 opened at €22.67 ($26.36) on Friday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 52 week high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

