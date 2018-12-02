United Bancorp, Inc. Plans Special Dividend of $0.05 (UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of -0.02.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It also offers brokerage services. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated 18 banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling.

