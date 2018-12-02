United Community Bancorp (UCBA) & Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Financial Survey

United Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:UCBA) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares 22.65% 8.34% 0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of United Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of United Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Community Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares $233.61 million 2.85 $51.88 million $1.29 14.15

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Bancorp.

Dividends

United Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Community Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.68%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than United Community Bancorp.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats United Community Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Bancorp

United Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in Southeastern Indiana. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, including checking accounts; interest-bearing accounts, such as interest-bearing checking and money market accounts; regular savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as municipal deposits. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family real estate, nonresidential real estate and land, construction, agricultural, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, loans secured by savings accounts or certificates of deposit, new farm and garden equipment loans, new and used automobiles loans, recreational vehicle loans, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It operates through five branches located in Dearborn County and three branches located in adjacent Ripley County in Indiana. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 28 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

