United Continental (UAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of United Continental (NYSE:UAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on United Continental and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Continental from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.19.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Continental by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

