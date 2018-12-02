United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Holdings Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 97,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 47,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.66.

Shares of UPS opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

