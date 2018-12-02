United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Receives $125.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.30.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 42,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $115.29 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

