United Services Automobile Association Sells 5,485 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $43,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

