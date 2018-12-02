UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Price Target Raised to $312.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.48.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $285.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock worth $16,232,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24,755.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 244,581 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 26,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

