Universal Currency (UNIT) Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Universal Currency has a market cap of $385,983.00 and $7,374.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universal Currency has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 19,735,992 coins and its circulating supply is 15,635,992 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universal Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

