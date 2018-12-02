Unum Group (UNM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Unum Group worth $23,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,212,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,697,000 after purchasing an additional 214,291 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,555,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,048,000 after purchasing an additional 227,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,753,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 739,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,871,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,202,000 after buying an additional 645,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. TheStreet downgraded Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

NYSE:UNM opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

