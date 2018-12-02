UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “UPM-Kymmene Corporation is a global paper and forest products company. The Company is engaged in the production of paper, with an emphasis on the manufacture and sale of printing and writing papers. UPM is known as a modern and focused forest industry company. It consists of three Business Groups: Energy and Pulp, Paper, and Engineered Materials. The company’s main market areas are Europe and North America. UPM’s activities are centered in the European Union countries and North America, and Asia. The Company’s activities are based on close integration of raw materials, energy and production. Its vision is to be the front-runner in the new forest industry and to create value by offering competitive products and services to customers worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered UPM-Kymmene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. UPM-Kymmene has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. UPM-Kymmene had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.12%. Research analysts anticipate that UPM-Kymmene will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries.

