Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Holdings Raised by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,202,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.0% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,173,000 after buying an additional 1,008,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,188,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,903,000 after buying an additional 749,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,925,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of URBN opened at $38.09 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/urban-outfitters-inc-urbn-holdings-raised-by-stevens-capital-management-lp.html.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.