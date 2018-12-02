US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will post $6.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.06 billion. US Foods also reported sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $24.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.08 billion to $24.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $26.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on US Foods from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $100,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $100,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,678,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in US Foods by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,881,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,089 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,980,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 514.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,776,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,976 shares during the period.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,136. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

