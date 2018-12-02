USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, August 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised USA Compression Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

In other news, insider Eric D. Long bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $555,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William G. Manias bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,031,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011,096 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 235,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 241,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,794. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,312.50%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.