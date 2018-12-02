UTStarcom (UTSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is engaged in providing interactive Protocol based network solutions. The Company also provides integration and support services in Internet Protocol TV, Interactive TV, Internet TV and Broadband for cable and telecom operators. It designs and sells IP-based telecommunications infrastructure products including its primary product suite of IPTV, and broadband solutions along with the services relating to the installation, operation and maintenance of these products. UTStarcom Holdings Corp., formerly known as UTStarcom, Inc., is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.29. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. UTStarcom had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UTStarcom will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.34% of UTStarcom worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

