ValuEngine Upgrades Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) to “Hold”

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HMLP. DNB Markets lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

HMLP stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $571.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Hoegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.49 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 39.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

