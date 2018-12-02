Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.48

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 14175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,506,000 after acquiring an additional 693,922 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $240,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $756,000.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

