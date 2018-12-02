Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.24% of Varian Medical Systems worth $844,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $1,108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,113 shares in the company, valued at $455,884.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $90,734.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,008.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,268. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Shares of VAR opened at $123.39 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $130.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

