Vcash (XVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $240,385.00

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Vcash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Vcash has a total market capitalization of $240,385.00 and $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vcash Profile

Vcash (CRYPTO:XVC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. Vcash’s total supply is 15,450,703 coins. Vcash’s official website is vcash.info. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vcash is forum.vcash.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Buying and Selling Vcash

Vcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

