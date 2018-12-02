Veritone Inc (VERI) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Veritone and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Veritone to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 404,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,447. Veritone has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 286.28% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veritone will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,453.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Veritone by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

