Veru Inc (VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce $7.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $8.80 million. Veru posted sales of $3.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $17.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $19.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.09 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $36.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 328.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 72.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 475.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 89,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,606. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Veru has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.37.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.