ViaSat (VSAT) PT Raised to $71.00

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ViaSat from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 0.71.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 800 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $50,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $50,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 31,700 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $2,004,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,172 shares of company stock worth $11,018,602. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ViaSat by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in ViaSat by 7.7% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ViaSat by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in ViaSat by 66.7% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ViaSat by 100.0% in the second quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

