VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

VICI Properties stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 65.13 and a current ratio of 65.13. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $14,109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 232,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 628,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $481,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

