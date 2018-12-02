Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Presidio Inc (PSDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Presidio by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Presidio by 7.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Presidio by 49.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Presidio by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Presidio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSDO opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Presidio Inc has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Presidio had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Presidio Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Lerner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $45,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSDO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Presidio in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Presidio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

