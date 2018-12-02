Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 19,678 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (UGA)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA UGA opened at $24.47 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/virtu-financial-llc-purchases-19678-shares-of-united-states-gasoline-fund-lp-uga.html.

United States Gasoline Fund Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.