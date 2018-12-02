Virtu Financial LLC Sells 24,196 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FXA. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 2,464.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXA opened at $73.01 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

