Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $165.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. Clorox’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Clorox from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clorox from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.79.

In related news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 13,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $2,171,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 54,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $8,531,324.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,830,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,221 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,370 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

