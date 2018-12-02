Visio Hits Market Capitalization of $22,780.00 (VISIO)

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Visio has traded flat against the dollar. Visio has a market cap of $22,780.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024605 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019118 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004198 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00033101 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00164533 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Visio

Visio (CRYPTO:VISIO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,298,214 coins and its circulating supply is 51,298,214 coins. Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject. The official website for Visio is www.visioplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Visio

Visio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Visio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

