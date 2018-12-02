Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vivint Solar were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 270,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 535,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 41,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vivint Solar news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $92,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,526.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,140 shares of company stock worth $2,703,482 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $830.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.38.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 61.71%. The business had revenue of $77.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSLR. JMP Securities raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Vivint Solar Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

