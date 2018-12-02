Vonage (VG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vonage has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $261.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.91 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $3,366,980.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,650,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,690,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,650,784 shares in the company, valued at $152,625,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,411,995 shares of company stock worth $31,232,935. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vonage by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vonage by 665.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

