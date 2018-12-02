WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,974,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,218,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Schlumberger by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,303,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,579 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,845,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,920,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

