Waters Co. (WAT) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.07.

WAT opened at $198.58 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,959.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

