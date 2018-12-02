Waters (WAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $185.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.07.

NYSE WAT opened at $198.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,959.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Waters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

