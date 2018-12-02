Webis (WEB) Shares Down 18.1%

Webis Holdings Plc (LON:WEB)’s share price dropped 18.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.58 ($0.03). Approximately 10,296,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,447% from the average daily volume of 226,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

About Webis (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors worldwide. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as a telephone call center.

